Bollywood
Monday Oct 12 2020
When Kartik Aaryan picked Sara Ali Khan as his wife: blast from the past

Monday Oct 12, 2020

There was definitely something brewing between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the talk of town for a brief period over their supposed relationship.

And while neither of them confirmed being romantically involved, there was definitely something brewing between the two lovebirds as they grew closer together after the Kedernath actor publicly confessed of having a crush on him.

In the midst of all this, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star had sent fans in a frenzy after he picked Sara as his ‘wife’ during an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

For the promotions of one of his film Patni Patni Aur Woh, he was asked during a segment, to pick his ‘patni’ [wife] and ‘woh’ [the mistress] amongst Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nushrat Bharucha.

Kartik named Sara and Kiara as his wives and the other two as his ‘woh.’ 

