pakistan
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

NUMS conducts medical entry test nationwide

Monday Oct 12, 2020

This year around 50,000 candidates appeared for the test. Photo: Geo.tv/File

RAWALPINDI: The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) on Sunday conducted entry test for MBBS/BDS session 2020 for its 13 medical and 05 dental constituent and affiliated colleges across the country and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) simultaneously.

This year around 50,000 candidates appeared for the test.

Vice-Chancellor NUMS, Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed (Retd) underscored that NUMS has achieved a significant milestone by conducting the first nationwide entry test for its medical and dental institutions without involving any testing services from outside.

Read more: MDCAT 2020: Syllabus for the upcoming NUMS entry test

“This will ensure merit, transparency, and high standards in the entire testing system under NUMS," he added.

NUMS will announce the result of the test by October 25, 2020.

In addition to the NUMS entry test, it will be mandatory for the successful candidates to pass the National Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) as announced by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The date for the national exam will be announced shortly.

