Monday Oct 12 2020
Trump’s re-election could be ‘detrimental’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Many across the United States are pining for the victory of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in next month’s general election.

Amongst the colossal number of supporters for the former vice president are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are reportedly fearful of their American dream bearing the brunt if Donald Trump was to get re-elected.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never openly voiced their support for any candidate, they have urged the public to vote in November, which was in line with Meghan’s political interests.

Brand and reputation management expert, Eric Schiffer told Express that this could be detrimental for the couple.

"People would probably look back and see that as detrimental. If Trump won, they would take a hit throughout America,” he said.

Speaking about the pair’s recent clips about voting, Schiffer said: "That is like asking for a war with a part of America at a time when they want to build their brand and create a level of interest as producers and as entertainment creators.”

"There is no logic to create a partnership brand by in essence attacking the President and suggesting that people need to vote so that there is a reduction in hateful speech. That's a dog whistle to anyone that says 'get Republicans out'.”

"Republicans will see Meghan and Harry as part of the out-of-touch celebrity elite or those actors that are suddenly primadonnas of Hollywood and now want to pontificate about politics,” he went on to say. 

