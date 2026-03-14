Ed Sheeran gets candid about wife Cherry Seaborn's health: 'it was scary'

For Ed Sheeran, life’s biggest highs and lows arrived almost back-to-back – and one phone call in 2022 still haunts him.

During a candid chat on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast hosted by Benny Blanco, alongside Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, the Grammy winner was asked to name the best and worst days of his life.

The best? Easy. His 2019 wedding to his longtime love Cherry Seaborn.

The worst arrived in February 2022.

"Cherry rung me up and said she had cancer."

At the time, Seaborn was six months pregnant with their second daughter, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran. Doctors discovered a tumor but told the couple surgery would have to wait until after the birth.

Thankfully, the story now has a hopeful ending.

"She's fine, she had the operation," Sheeran said. "She was pregnant at the time. That's why it was difficult. She had the operation to remove the tumor after the birth of our second child. And thankfully — touch wood — totally fine."

Still, the moment left him shaken.

"It was f---ing scary."

As if that weren’t enough, the singer was also mourning the sudden loss of his close pal Jamal Edwards while preparing for a high-profile legal battle over his hit song Shape of You.

"That was probably the worst week because Jamal died that week as well, and then we went straight into a court case. Oh, and then Shane died, first day of the court case."

The experience ultimately shifted his perspective.

"Being in the court case though — which, like, everything was building to that for like, eight years," he said. "And then suddenly when you’re in the courtroom, it didn’t really matter… I was like, ‘I don’t actually care about the outcome of this.' Because it’s so small compared."