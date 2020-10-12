PM Imran Khan says govt will not hinder Opposition's rallies: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting in Islamabad. — RadioPakistan/Files

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday decided to not create hindrances in the Opposition's upcoming rallies — the first one set to take place on October 16 in Gujranwala.



The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the prime minister which was attended by PTI leaders. According to sources, PM Imran Khan said: "Peaceful protests and rallies are the Opposition's right."

Read more: Govt on crutches, will collapse under its own weight, says PDM

They will not be allowed to spread hatred in the name of protests, the sources said, citing the prime minister. Criticising the anti-government movement set to begin from October 16, the premier said that the rallies and protests were to safeguard the interests of the political elite and that it was not powered by the people.

"The people do not have any interest in Opposition's 'save corruption movement,'" he said.

On October 5, the opposition parties' alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) — had announced to hold its first public rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

Read more: Pakistan Democratic Movement announces new schedule for anti-govt rallies

PDM leaders also announced a new schedule for anti-govt rallies across the country after differences emerged among the main political parties on the dates announced earlier.

Schedule of PDM rallies:

Gujranwala — October 16

Karachi — October 18

Quetta — October 25

Peshawar — November 22

Multan — November 30

Lahore — December 13

'PM Imran Khan not going anywhere'

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that there is no pressure on the government and PM Imran Khan is not going anywhere, and not in the least due to the Opposition's protest rallies.

He was talking in Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan".

He said that the Opposition have "misunderstood" that PM Imran Khan will step down from power just because of their protest rallies.

The federal minister said that the Opposition will hold rallies and only help spread coronavirus in the country, "and there also may be an incident of terrorism".

Rashid warned them that if they try to take the law into their hands, the law "will put its hands on them".

He said that the Opposition may hold rallies as it is their democratic right but the Pakistan People's Party will not go along with them and they will soon lose their support.

The minister further said that all these parties are afraid of PM Imran Khan as he has "no charges of corruption and theft".