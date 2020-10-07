PDM's plan includes 'going to Islamabad', says JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday warned the government that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) plan includes "going to Islamabad as well".

The JUI-F chief was flanked by party leaders as he spoke to media. In response to a question about PM Imran Khan's statement that the government had nothing to fear from the 11-party alliance, he said that the prime minister was scared.



"He [PM Imran Khan] is sweating [profusely]," said Fazl. "You have no idea."

Read more: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman appointed PDM's first leader

Speaking about the PDM's movement, the JUI-F chief said that the first couple of rallies held by the PDM will create "emotions and effects" of change in the country.



"The public awaits the success of the PDM jalsas," he said, adding that the alliance's plan including "going to Islamabad" as well. Fazl did not specify whether the opposition intended to stage protests in the capital or a dharna like the Azadi March from last year.



When asked whether the absence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Zardari will be felt in the PDM rallies, Fazl had a message for the leadership of both parties.



"We have a message for the leadership of both parties. We will not let the absence of your leaders be felt," he said, urging masses to turn up at the protests in huge numbers.



Fazl said that the PDM believed in stability and that the perception that there will be a clash among state institutions was wrong. "We should ask ourselves with a cool mind, how do we take the country forward?" he asked.



The JUI-F chief spoke about the PDM's upcoming rally in Gujranwala on October 16, saying that the alliance will ensure all efforts to make it a successful power show.



"The current government is an inept one," he said. "It cannot be referred to as a government that is representative of the people. We support the demands of the protesting government employees in Islamabad," he added.



PDM to bring political revolution in Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb