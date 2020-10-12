PM Imran Khan, Australian counterpart discuss COVID-19, Afghan peace process

Prime Minister Imran Khan (Left) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. — AFP/Files

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, exchanged views on several matters on Monday, including the coronavirus pandemic, the Afghan peace process, and bilateral trade.



According to a tweet from the PM's Office, PM Imran Khan appreciated Australia’s "impressive management of the COVID-19 situation" and highlighted the unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by the pandemic.

The premier noted that the Pakistani government emphasised on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy, the tweet said.

"The smart lockdown strategy and other measures taken by the government had led to significant containment of the pandemic in Pakistan," the prime minister told his counterpart.

PM Imran Khan particularly highlighted the adverse economic impact of COVID-19 on the developing countries, for which he had also called for the "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" supported by Australia.

"While expressing satisfaction at the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, the prime minister stressed that there existed huge potential for further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields," the statement said.

Discussing regional matters, the PM Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s "positive contribution to the Afghan peace process" and stressed that peace in Afghanistan was of paramount importance for the region and Pakistan.

"The premier also highlighted the potential for enhanced trade and increased regional connectivity among the dividends of peace in Afghanistan," the statement said.



"Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his country’s efforts to manage COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan peace process. Prime Minister Morrison also invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Australia," it added.

The statement said that both prime ministers extended invitations to each other for an official visit.