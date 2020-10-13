Jacqueline Fernandez rejoices returning to film sets after lockdown

Jacqueline Fernandez is elated to finally be back on film sets after an extensive period of lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress took to social media to express her happiness of returning to normalcy, after the coronavirus pandemic had caused the entire world to shut down.



In a picture uploaded to Instagram, Jacqueline could be seen getting her hair and makeup done on the film set.

She captioned her beautiful mirror selfie with crew members as, "I forgot shoot life was this fun! Grateful to be back ."

She looked super happy as she clicked the picture. The crew was seen wearing PPE kits and face masks as a precaution from COVID-19.

Shooting of Jacqueline's new film had come to an abrupt halt after a few crew members had tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

