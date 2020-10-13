Did you know Kareena Kapoor dropped out of college at 17 to pursue acting?

Kareena Kapoor gave up on her education and dropped out of college only to try and make a name for herself in the Hindi film industry.

Her father Randhir Kapoor said out of his two daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, the elder one was more bright academically.



During a conversation with Times of India, the veteran actor said Karisma was always more studious and Kareena had more fashion sense than her elder sister.

“Yes, she (Kareena) is (more) fashion conscious. She came in at a time when fashion was in demand. Today, everyone dresses up well. Achcha hi hai,” Randhir said.

Kareena who dropped out of college at the age of 17 to become an actress, had earlier revealed, "In today’s times, education is very important and I should have actually got my degree. I could have started doing what I wanted to do which is acting and that I could have done a bit late.

Today, that’s what I feel, of course, I couldn’t study a lot and I don’t have a degree, I will always probably push Taimur to finish his education and then do what he wants to do. I think that I would push him to finish his education because this is one thing that I would have wished, I should have made that decision a little late," she added.

“I come from a family which has been obsessed with the movies, but as I have grown older, I have realized there is more to life than just that. Now I try to travel, meet different people, explore new things," Kareena said.