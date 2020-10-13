Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Did you know Kareena Kapoor dropped out of college at 17 to pursue acting?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Did you know Kareena Kapoor dropped out of college at 17 to pursue acting?

Kareena Kapoor gave up on her education and dropped out of college only to try and make a name for herself in the Hindi film industry.

Her father Randhir Kapoor said out of his two daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, the elder one was more bright academically.

During a conversation with Times of India, the veteran actor said Karisma was always more studious and Kareena had more fashion sense than her elder sister.

“Yes, she (Kareena) is (more) fashion conscious. She came in at a time when fashion was in demand. Today, everyone dresses up well. Achcha hi hai,” Randhir said.

Kareena who dropped out of college at the age of 17 to become an actress, had earlier revealed, "In today’s times, education is very important and I should have actually got my degree. I could have started doing what I wanted to do which is acting and that I could have done a bit late.

Today, that’s what I feel, of course, I couldn’t study a lot and I don’t have a degree, I will always probably push Taimur to finish his education and then do what he wants to do. I think that I would push him to finish his education because this is one thing that I would have wished, I should have made that decision a little late," she added.

“I come from a family which has been obsessed with the movies, but as I have grown older, I have realized there is more to life than just that. Now I try to travel, meet different people, explore new things," Kareena said.

More From Bollywood:

Jacqueline Fernandez rejoices returning to film sets after lockdown

Jacqueline Fernandez rejoices returning to film sets after lockdown
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look stunning as they spotted together in Bandhara

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look stunning as they spotted together in Bandhara
Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ release delayed yet again

Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ release delayed yet again
Deepika Padukone ‘regrets’ endorsing fairness cream brands

Deepika Padukone ‘regrets’ endorsing fairness cream brands

Why Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have yet to share screens together

Why Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have yet to share screens together

Katrina Kaif on sharing screens with ex Ranbir Kapoor after they broke up

Katrina Kaif on sharing screens with ex Ranbir Kapoor after they broke up
Alia Bhatt claims she has been crushing on Ranbir Kapoor since age 11

Alia Bhatt claims she has been crushing on Ranbir Kapoor since age 11
When Kartik Aaryan picked Sara Ali Khan as his wife: blast from the past

When Kartik Aaryan picked Sara Ali Khan as his wife: blast from the past
Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira reveals she has been clinically depressed since four years

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira reveals she has been clinically depressed since four years
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No 1' not getting released in theaters

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No 1' not getting released in theaters
Anurag Kashyap’s accuser claims her life is in danger: ‘The mafia gang will kill me’

Anurag Kashyap’s accuser claims her life is in danger: ‘The mafia gang will kill me’

Kangana Ranaut’s indirect attack at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day

Kangana Ranaut’s indirect attack at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day

Latest

view all