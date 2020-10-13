Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Tiger Shroff, his girlfriend Disha Patani snapped together in Mumbai

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Indian star Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were photographed together in Mumbai on Monday.

The rumoured lovebirds were snapped together in casual outfits.

The Malang actress was seen sporting a white t-shirt and black shorts while Tiger was wearing blue hoodie.

Disha and Tiger are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, however, none of them have officially admitted about their romance.

Recently, a video of Disha’s dance on her beau Tiger Shroff’s debut song Unbelievable took the internet by storm.

The Baaghi 3 actress had recently shared the video on her Instagram story and it has gone insanely viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Disha could be seen dancing on Tiger Shroff’s debut track Unbelievable, released on September 22.

