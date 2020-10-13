Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor’s workout photos go viral as she expects her second child

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a fitness inspiration for millions of fans, took the internet by storm after she shared her photos of workout at home.

Recently, Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, turned to Instagram and shared photos of her after a powerful workout.

She wrote, “Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?"

In the photos that went viral shortly after she posted on the photo-video sharing platform, Kareena could be flaunting her toned abs.

Earlier, the Good Newwz star who celebrated her 40th birthday recently, treated her fans with a beautiful selfie and shared updates on her pregnancy.

Kareena wrote, “5 months and going strong.”

According to Indian media, Kareena is currently in Delhi with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

