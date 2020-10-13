Charsadda rape suspect tells police child died after he tried to stifle her sobs

— Representational stock image/File

A suspect arrested by police, and who they say has "confessed" to the rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, on Tuesday said that the minor died when he tried to stifle her sobs.



The suspect was produced by police in a magistrate's court in Charsadda, the town where the body of the girl was found lying in the fields, on October 7.

The police had arrested eight suspects on October 8 and seven more subsequently.

Magistrate Shiraz Firdous granted the police physical remand of the suspect for three days.



According to police, while they were interrogating the suspect, he confessed to having killed the minor. The girl was crying and he covered her mouth to quieten her down, leading to her death, they quoted him as saying.



Police said that "obscene videos" were also found on the suspect's phone.



"He lived alone with his elderly mother and would often be seen begging for alms to get by," they said.

Suspect 'confesses'