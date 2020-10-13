PSX: KSE 100 sees turbulent day as market closes just over 40,000

Stock brokers watching latest share price at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Photo: File/APP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday ended the day on a negative note with the KSE 100 Index closing the day just over 40,000.

The benchmark KSE 100 Index lost 203 points, or 0.51%, by the close of trading to reach 40,006.

Close to 195.2 million shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs7.2 billion.

Stocks of 355 companies were traded, of which 127 gained in value, 210 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

Also read: KSE-100 Index loses close to 600 points on opening day of week, market remains over 40,000



Volumes were led by Hascol, with 43.8 million shares traded. TRG Pakistan, Unity Foods Limited, K Electric and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL) closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 28.5m, 19.1m, 15.6m and 14.1m, respectively.

A look at the day's trading at the KSE-100 Index. Photo: Screengrab/PSX website

Hascol share price was down 0.96%, trading at Rs15.48; TRG share price was up 1.89%, trading at Rs46.41; Unity share price was up 2.33%, trading at Rs16.67; KE share price was up 3.21%, trading at Rs3.86; while PIBTL share price was up 0.09%, trading at Rs11.74.

The index took a downward trend on the opening of the day with the market taking a dip soon after opening. The index did recover soon after the dip and reached its highest point of 40,301 at 10:00am before falling throughout the day and briefly entering the 39,000 zone.

The index hit its lowest at close to 2pm, with the market reaching 39,645 points, before recovering and ending the day just over 40,000 points