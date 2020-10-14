Case filed against Kangana Ranaut over contentious tweet about farmers

The case against Kangana was filed under sections 108, 153A and 504 of the Indian Penal Code

B-Town star Kangana Ranaut was booked on Tuesday over her infamous tweet against protesting farmers.

The Queen star landed in legal trouble after a case was registered against her in Tumakuru district on Monday following directives of a local court.

The case was filed under sections 108, 153A and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police was ordered to file an FIR against the actor by the Tumakuru Judicial Magistrate First Class court on October 9 over lawyer L Ramesh Naik’s complaint about Kangana’s tweet against demonstrating farmers.

“People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation,” the Manikarnika actor had tweeted.