Petrol prices in Pakistan expected to slightly decrease from October 16: sources

pakistan
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A slight decrease in petrol prices across Pakistan is likely to take place, according to sources, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division on Wednesday.

Sources told Geo News that from October 16, a slight decrease is likely in petrol prices across Pakistan as the government may slash prices slightly by bringing down the amount of levy imposed on petroleum products.

The government is currently collecting Rs30/litre petroleum levy on diesel and Rs27.32/litre on petrol. On the other hand, the amount of petroleum levy on kerosene oil imposed is Rs11.43.

The final prices of petroleum products, however, will be decided by the Ministry of Finance after taking into account Prime Minister Imran Khan's recommendations.

