Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport let down by consulate's failure

DUBAI: The Pakistani consulate in the United Arab Emirates reportedly failed to inform the concerned authorities and airlines in a timely manner about the new travel requirements set by Emirati authorities, due to which hundreds of Pakistani nationals have faced difficulties at the Dubai airport, it emerged on Thursday.



More than 500 Pakistanis were stopped at the Dubai airport over the last two days when they arrived in the Gulf state on a visit visa as they did not fulfil the new criteria for entry set by UAE's immigration authorities.

As per the new requirements for traveling to Dubai, passengers need to have booked a hotel in advance, have 2,000 dirhams on their person as well as a return ticket.

The last ditch efforts of officials at the Dubai consulate to save the passengers further trouble did not bear fruit as the authorities have started deporting the travelers in batches.

According to a statement issued by the consulate general, the Pakistanis stranded at the airport do not comply with the new travel requirements to the city.

“With the Consulate General's efforts, UAE authorities gave entry to some Pakistani nationals who met minimum requirements,” it added.

The statement further said that these minimum requirements are not Pakistan-specific and passengers from many other countries have also been deported on the same reasons.

“A total 545 Pakistani nationals (304+241) on visit/tourist visa who reached Dubai were denied entry into UAE for not complying with the entry condition of minimum ‘show money’, return ticket, hotel reservations etc., or they had visit/tourist visas of cities other than Dubai.”