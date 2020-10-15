Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 15 2020
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding reportedly delayed once again

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

There may be another possible delay in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s nuptials if reports are to be believed

Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were reportedly gearing up to tie the knot soon.

However, it seems there may be another possible delay in the pair’s nuptials if reports are to be believed.

Owing to their work commitments as well as the recent tragedy that struck the family over the loss of Rishi Kapoor, there appears to be no wedding in sight for the two in the near future.

Times of India cited a source, saying: "There will be no wedding this year, and maybe not next year either. He (Rishi Kapoor) passed away in April. So there's absolutely no question of a wedding until the middle of 2021."

On the work front, the couple will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra.

