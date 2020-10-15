Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Ban degrading, unscientific ‘virginity tests’ in Pakistan: HRW

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the Pakistani government to put an end to the so-called “two-finger test” for being an “abusive practice.”

A petition filed by lawyers, academics, civil society activists and a member of the parliament in the Lahore high Court (LHC) argues that women are usually subjected to the “two-finger test” which is invasive, disrespectful and a gross violation of a woman’s right to dignity and privacy.

The ‘virginity test’, states the petition, is practiced to reach a conclusion about a woman’s character, morality and past sexual activity. Also, it judges “whether or not they [the women] are likely to have consented to an unwarranted sexual encounter.”

Read more: PM Imran calls for chemical castration of rapists

According to the World Health Organization the so-called “two-finger test” has no medical or scientific basis to be included in an inquiry of sexual assault.

Last week, the Ministry of Law and Justice recommended to the court that such examinations should not be part of any criminal investigation, as they are violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

“’Virginity examinations’ have long been a routine part of criminal proceedings in Pakistan,” read a statement by the HRW, “They are based on the unscientific and misogynist assumption that a woman ‘habituated to sexual intercourse’ is less likely to have been raped. Police and prosecutors in Pakistan have used these tests to accuse rape victims of illegal sexual intercourse and treat them as criminals.”

But in its reply to the Court recently, the Punjab government said it would omit the use of the “two-finger test” during examination of female assault victims “unless it is necessitated explicitly for detection of injuries or provision of medical treatment.”

The HRW states that banning “virginity tests” should be part of broader reform to end abuses against women by the criminal justice system.

“The first step toward overcoming deeply entrenched gender inequality in state institutions like the police and judiciary is to end this cruel practice now,” its statement reads. 

More From Pakistan:

Zainab Alert app launched to report missing children in Pakistan

Zainab Alert app launched to report missing children in Pakistan
Grade 4 students from Karachi get answers from astronauts, space scientists about space travel

Grade 4 students from Karachi get answers from astronauts, space scientists about space travel
Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport let down by consulate's failure

Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport let down by consulate's failure
Formal permission given to PDM for Oct 16 jalsa

Formal permission given to PDM for Oct 16 jalsa
LHC takes notice of YouTube channels being created without proper mechanism

LHC takes notice of YouTube channels being created without proper mechanism
Punjab records highest single-day COVID-19 surge in two months

Punjab records highest single-day COVID-19 surge in two months
Did someone secretly bug Jahangir Tareen, his family and his businesses?

Did someone secretly bug Jahangir Tareen, his family and his businesses?
Unmistakable signs of rise of coronavirus in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Unmistakable signs of rise of coronavirus in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Folk singer Shaukat Ali on road to recovery following treatment in Khairpur

Folk singer Shaukat Ali on road to recovery following treatment in Khairpur
MDCAT: SHC issues notices to PMC, others over new medical colleges admission test criteria

MDCAT: SHC issues notices to PMC, others over new medical colleges admission test criteria
Govt claims to have footages of Nawaz Sharif’s London meetings

Govt claims to have footages of Nawaz Sharif’s London meetings
Coronavirus: Karachi administrator proposes Rs1,000 fine for not wearing a mask

Coronavirus: Karachi administrator proposes Rs1,000 fine for not wearing a mask

Latest

view all