PSX once again in the red as benchmark KSE 100 index sheds points

Thursday Oct 15, 2020
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday ended the day on a negative note, with the benchmark KSE 100 Index losing 75 points, or -0.19%, by the close of trading to reach 40,068.
Close to 211.9 million shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs8.03 billion.
Stocks of 381 companies were traded, of which 183 gained in value, 178 declined and 20 remained unchanged.
Volumes were led by Hascol, with 30.6 million shares traded. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL), Unity Foods Limited (UNITY), Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL), Azgard Nine Limited (ANL) closed out as the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 17.7m, 17.5m, 14.7m and 12.9m, respectively.
Read more: KSE-100 ends day on positive note for first time this week
Hascol share price was down 1.59%, trading at Rs15.52; PIBTL share price was up 2.45%, trading at Rs12.12; UNITY share price was down 1.76%, trading at Rs16.71; EPCL share price was up 7.48%, trading at Rs46.41; while ANL share price was up 3.95%, trading at Rs20.55.