Thursday Oct 15 2020
PSX once again in the red as benchmark KSE 100 index sheds points

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Men use their cell phones as they stand in front of electronic board displaying share market prices during a trading session in the halls of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi, Pakistan, June 12, 2017. —Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday ended the day on a negative note, with the benchmark KSE 100 Index losing 75 points, or -0.19%, by the close of trading to reach 40,068.

Close to 211.9 million shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs8.03 billion.

Stocks of 381 companies were traded, of which 183 gained in value, 178 declined and 20 remained unchanged.

A screengrab of the PSX market at the close of the Thursday's trading. — PSX website

Volumes were led by Hascol, with 30.6 million shares traded. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL), Unity Foods Limited (UNITY), Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL), Azgard Nine Limited (ANL) closed out as the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 17.7m, 17.5m, 14.7m and 12.9m, respectively.

Hascol share price was down 1.59%, trading at Rs15.52; PIBTL share price was up 2.45%, trading at Rs12.12; UNITY share price was down 1.76%, trading at Rs16.71; EPCL share price was up 7.48%, trading at Rs46.41; while ANL share price was up 3.95%, trading at Rs20.55.

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 15

October 15: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

PSX: KSE 100 ends day on positive note for first time this week

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 14

October 14: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

PSX: KSE 100 sees turbulent day as market closes just over 40,000

October 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 13

Govt approves up to Rs2.89 per unit hike in power tariff for K-Electric consumers

PSX: KSE-100 Index loses close to 600 points on opening day of week, market remains over 40,000

October 12: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 12

