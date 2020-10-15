Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 15 2020
Aamir Khan writes a sweet note for Kareena Kapoor after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot wrap

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Thursday responded to an Instagram post by his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena, who is pregnant with her second child, had thanked Khan after concluding the shoot for the period film Laal Singh Chaddha.

"And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse," she wrote while sharing a picture with her "3 Idiots"  co-star.

She added, "Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed."

What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I've requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you #Repost @kareenakapoorkhan • • • • • • And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again...️️

Re-sharing Karina's post on his Instagram, Aamir Khan wrote, "What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I've requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you".


