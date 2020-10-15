Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Pak Army chief witnesses snipers' training, lauds men for 'commendable marksmanship skills'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa witnesses snipers training at Bahawalpur, on October 15, 2020. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded Pakistani military's snipers' for their "commendable marksmanship skills" during his Bahawalpur visit, the military's media wing said Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in his visit, the army chief was briefed on the operational training, and administrative matters of Bahawalpur Corp.

Gen Bajwa witnessed snipers’ training of soldiers who demonstrated "successfully shooting targets at long ranges as far as 1,500 meters".

Interacting with officers and men, the army chief appreciated their professional prowess and high morale, the statement read.

"COAS [Bajwa] particularly congratulated trainers for optimum utilisation of Extreme Long Range facility developed to train high-quality marksmen and snipers who are proving decisive in today’s battlefield environment," the ISPR said.

The army chief said that training is a vital part of every soldier's professional development and must remain our hallmark to meet the challenges of the future battlefield.

COAS, during the visit, also inaugurated the Soldiers Club at the Bahawalpur Garrison for the welfare of the troops and their families.

Earlier on arrival, Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan received the army chief.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab bans vehicles emitting pollutants, burning of crops to curtail smog

Punjab bans vehicles emitting pollutants, burning of crops to curtail smog
Petrol price in Pakistan for rest of October to remain unchanged

Petrol price in Pakistan for rest of October to remain unchanged
Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain
OGDCL convoy attacked by large number of terrorists near Ormara, 14 including 7 FC personnel martyred

OGDCL convoy attacked by large number of terrorists near Ormara, 14 including 7 FC personnel martyred
Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents

Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents
Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab

Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab
Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi

Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi
Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR
'Unprecedented, historic': Pakistan Customs recovers birds worth millions in Karachi operation

'Unprecedented, historic': Pakistan Customs recovers birds worth millions in Karachi operation
Ban degrading, unscientific ‘virginity tests’ in Pakistan: HRW

Ban degrading, unscientific ‘virginity tests’ in Pakistan: HRW
Zainab Alert app launched to report missing children in Pakistan

Zainab Alert app launched to report missing children in Pakistan
Grade 4 students from Karachi get answers from astronauts, space scientists about space travel

Grade 4 students from Karachi get answers from astronauts, space scientists about space travel

Latest

view all