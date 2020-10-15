Pak Army chief witnesses snipers' training, lauds men for 'commendable marksmanship skills'

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa witnesses snipers training at Bahawalpur, on October 15, 2020. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded Pakistani military's snipers' for their "commendable marksmanship skills" during his Bahawalpur visit, the military's media wing said Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in his visit, the army chief was briefed on the operational training, and administrative matters of Bahawalpur Corp.

Gen Bajwa witnessed snipers’ training of soldiers who demonstrated "successfully shooting targets at long ranges as far as 1,500 meters".

Interacting with officers and men, the army chief appreciated their professional prowess and high morale, the statement read.

"COAS [Bajwa] particularly congratulated trainers for optimum utilisation of Extreme Long Range facility developed to train high-quality marksmen and snipers who are proving decisive in today’s battlefield environment," the ISPR said.



The army chief said that training is a vital part of every soldier's professional development and must remain our hallmark to meet the challenges of the future battlefield.

COAS, during the visit, also inaugurated the Soldiers Club at the Bahawalpur Garrison for the welfare of the troops and their families.

Earlier on arrival, Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan received the army chief.