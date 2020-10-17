Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Oct 17 2020
Tiger Shroff wins Disha Patani praise with his action skills: Watch

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Bollywood dashing star Tiger Shroff, who is one of the fittest in the film industry, has impressed his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani with his swift moves.

The son of Jackie Shroff once again left Disha Patani and fans awestruck as he treated them with a perfect flying kick to show off his gymnastic skills.

The actor has impressed his rumoured girlfriend with his action skills as she left a comment 'nooo' with monkey face emojis.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted a video with the caption: 'Shit happens... but he’s still standing.' 

The actor's 'Student of The Year 2' co-star Tara Sutaria also wrote, 'Ready for your Bolshoi Ballet debut!'

Shroff, who is very active on social media, keeps his fans delighted with his acting and action skills as he shares videos from his workout to grab their attention.

