Karachi man arrested after allegedly dumping wife's headless body

KARACHI: An elderly man was caught when he was trying to flee after allegedly dumping the body of his beheaded wife in Surjani Town, The News report published on Saturday.

Yousuf Ali, a father of eight children, decapitated his 72-year-old wife, Rizwana Perveen, at their house in Lines Area and later dumped her body in Surjani Town, police said.

The suspect was caught by police during snap checking when he was returning home. The man then led police officials to the place where he had allegedly dumped his wife's body.

The suspect killed his wife with a sharp-edged object, police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated to find out the motive for the murder.

Man kills brother-in-law in Kemari

In a separate incident, a man killed his brother-in-law and injured another in Kemari on Friday night.

The incident took place at a house located at Masan Chowk within the jurisdiction of the Jackson Police Station.

The body and the injured were both taken to Civil Hospital Karachi where the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Iftikhar, son of Jahanzaib, and his brother, Abid, 17.

Police arrested the suspect, Ejaz, who had married a sister of the victims about 18 months ago, station house officer (SHO) Malik Adil confirmed.

When the two brothers-in-law arrived at Ejaz’s residence, he opened fire at them after an exchange of hot words over a family dispute.

The SHO said the pistol used in the incident was seized and a case was registered.