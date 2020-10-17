Azerbaijan-Armenia conflct update: 12 killed in missile attack on Ganja

Houses destroyed in fresh missile attack on Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia intensifies. Photo: Twitter

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalated after 12 people were killed when the Armenian military fired missiles at Ganja, injuring 40 as well, said the General Prosecutors of Azerbaijan said Saturday.



“Civilians are continued to be saved from the debris of destruction by emergency services,” Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said on Twitter.



"Treacherous and cruel missile attack of Armenia against civilians in Ganja is sign of weakness and desperation of Armenia's political-military leadership in the face of its defeat on battleground," Hajiyev said, condemning Armenia for deliberately targeting Azerbaijan's civilians.



"Two kids are among the dead. Emergency works are still going on. Armenia's terror and War Crimes continue,” Hajiyev said earlier on Twitter. “Armenia's foreign ministry in vile manner attempts to deny its state responsibility for this nefarious war crimes,” he said.



Search and rescue operations continue after Armenian attack kills at least 6 civilians in Ganja. Photo: Anadolu Images

He said that preliminary reports pointed out to the destruction of as many as 20 houses due to the missile attack.



Turkey condemns Armenian attack



Condemning Armenia's attack, Turkey's ruling party spokesperson reiterated support for Azerbaijan.



“Armenia is killing civilians as a rogue state. It is carrying out brutal massacres. The murderers and their supporters are breaking the law. Attacks against Ganja are crimes against humanity,” Omer Celik said on Twitter.

He said that the attackers must not go unpunished and Armenia should be prosecuted for crimes. The official added that Armenia was killing women, children, elderly and civilians 'indiscriminately'.

Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting?