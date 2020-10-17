Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 17 2020
Princess Beatrice on wearing the Queen’s gown at her wedding

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding was one of the most low-key royal events ever celebrated within the gates of Buckingham Palace yet it ended up inching its way into history, all due to the princess’s wedding gown choice.

While royal fans across the world were left awestruck with Princess Beatrice’s decision to wear her grandmother’s wedding gown at her own wedding, the princess never publicly shared her thoughts regarding her experiences, until now.

Through a recent tweet that was promoting a Windsor Castle event, the daughter of the Duke of York not only promoted the event but also gave a short and sweet note highlighting her feelings over the entire experience on her wedding day.

Her tweet read, “It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle.”


