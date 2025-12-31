Adam Peaty's sister Bethany 'causes family rift' by taking Holly Ramsay's side

Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding

The newly weds Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have headed off on their honey following a mammoth family drama.

The Olympic swimmer, 30 and his blushing bride, 25, appeared in high spirits as they made a grand exit after their lavish wedding on December 27 at Bath Abbey- an event that reportedly sparked nasty feud and tore Adam's family apart.

According to reports, majority of the groom's family were not in attendance.

Further reports claim that Adam's father, Mark was the only person invited to their big day, however he was allegedly told he'd have to sit at the back 'behind the plus ones.'

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany is the only member who believed to have remain close following the family fallout.

Now, insiders have claimed that Bethany's decision to not only attend the wedding but also to accept such a prominent role in the bridal party has left her mother feeling 'betrayed.'

'Beth has betrayed her mum to see what she can get out of being the only family member who gets on with Adam and Holly,' the source alleges, claiming that Bethany has changed since striking up a close friendship with Holly.

'This isn't the Bethany we all know, she's changed her appearance and personality to fit in with the Ramsays' celebrity lifestyle,' the source added to The Sun.

Weeks before her bridesmaid duties, Bethany attended the bride-to-be's hen party, which became a central point of the family rift.