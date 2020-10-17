Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Oct 30

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

A street vendor holds balloons outside a decorated mosque in Karachi. Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Pakistan will be celebrated on October 30 (Friday) as the Rabiul Awwal was not sighted today. Photo file

KARACHI: The moon for Rabiul Awwal has not been sighted today, therefore, the month of Rabiul Awwal would start from October 19 (Monday) and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will be celebrated on October 30 (Friday), the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday.

The committee's session to sight the moon was held in Karachi with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in the chair.

Meetings of the zonal committees took place at their respective provincial headquarters. The Pakistan Meteorological Department experts were also a part of the session.

The decision was announced in a statement issued to media.

More From Pakistan:

TikTok ‘disappointed’ as ban continues in Pakistan

TikTok ‘disappointed’ as ban continues in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan turns his guns on Nawaz Sharif in speech at Tiger Force convention

PM Imran Khan turns his guns on Nawaz Sharif in speech at Tiger Force convention
Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office

Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office
PDM's Gujranwala jalsa was a ‘flop show with empty chairs’: Shibli Faraz

PDM's Gujranwala jalsa was a ‘flop show with empty chairs’: Shibli Faraz
NASA finally responds to Pakistani fourth graders regarding space travel

NASA finally responds to Pakistani fourth graders regarding space travel
Former MD PIA Ejaz Haroon arrested in Karachi: sources

Former MD PIA Ejaz Haroon arrested in Karachi: sources
Nawaz Sharif held a secret meeting at Istanbul's Renaissance Hotel, claims Sheikh Rasheed

Nawaz Sharif held a secret meeting at Istanbul's Renaissance Hotel, claims Sheikh Rasheed
Moeed Yusuf says India trying to spread false narrative of an agreement reached on IoK

Moeed Yusuf says India trying to spread false narrative of an agreement reached on IoK
'Why shouldn't we overturn the ban on TikTok?' Islamabad High Court asks PTA

'Why shouldn't we overturn the ban on TikTok?' Islamabad High Court asks PTA
Former ENT head at Jinnah Hospital loses life to coronavirus

Former ENT head at Jinnah Hospital loses life to coronavirus

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflct update: 12 killed in missile attack on Ganja

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflct update: 12 killed in missile attack on Ganja
‘Lies and filthy attacks’: Govt hits back at PDM's Gujranwala jalsa

‘Lies and filthy attacks’: Govt hits back at PDM's Gujranwala jalsa

Latest

view all