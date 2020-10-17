Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Oct 30

A street vendor holds balloons outside a decorated mosque in Karachi. Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Pakistan will be celebrated on October 30 (Friday) as the Rabiul Awwal was not sighted today. Photo file

KARACHI: The moon for Rabiul Awwal has not been sighted today, therefore, the month of Rabiul Awwal would start from October 19 (Monday) and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will be celebrated on October 30 (Friday), the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday.

The committee's session to sight the moon was held in Karachi with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in the chair.

Meetings of the zonal committees took place at their respective provincial headquarters. The Pakistan Meteorological Department experts were also a part of the session.

The decision was announced in a statement issued to media.