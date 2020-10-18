Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Vivek Oberoi’s residence raided as his relative flees from cops

Vivek Oberoi’s residence raided as his relative flees from cops 

This year doesn’t seem to be rolling out too smoothly for our vexed Bollywood stars as controversies follow one after the other, sullying the names of some of the biggest actors.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi now has trouble knocking on his door as his home in Mumbai was recently ransacked by Bengaluru police over alleged involvement of his brother-in-law Aditya Alva in a drugs case.

Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Police, Sandeep Patil said: “Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a court warrant was obtained and the Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai.”


