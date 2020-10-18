Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Govt announces date of commencement of Rabi-ul-Awwal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Picture of a moon at sunset. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The month of Rabi-ul-Awwal will begin from October 19, said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday.

According to a notification from the religious ministry, the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1442 AH has not been sighted yet.

"In pursuance of the decision taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at its meeting held in Karachi on Saturday, moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1442 AH has not been sighted. Therefore the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal will commence from October 19," read a notification from the ministry. 

Hence, in that scenario, the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal will be observed on October 30 (Wednesday).

More From Pakistan:

PDM Karachi jalsa: Opposition gears up for second power show in three days

PDM Karachi jalsa: Opposition gears up for second power show in three days
‘Impressive victory’: PM Imran Khan congratulates New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern

‘Impressive victory’: PM Imran Khan congratulates New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern
Maryam Nawaz to address PDM rally today

Maryam Nawaz to address PDM rally today
FO rejects 'baseless' Armenian propaganda, says Pakistani forces not fighting alongside Azerbaijan

FO rejects 'baseless' Armenian propaganda, says Pakistani forces not fighting alongside Azerbaijan
Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Oct 30

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Oct 30
Pak Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Turbat

Pak Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Turbat
TikTok ‘disappointed’ as ban continues in Pakistan

TikTok ‘disappointed’ as ban continues in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan turns his guns on Nawaz Sharif in speech at Tiger Force convention

PM Imran Khan turns his guns on Nawaz Sharif in speech at Tiger Force convention
Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office

Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office
PDM's Gujranwala jalsa was a ‘flop show with empty chairs’: Shibli Faraz

PDM's Gujranwala jalsa was a ‘flop show with empty chairs’: Shibli Faraz
NASA finally responds to Pakistani fourth graders regarding space travel

NASA finally responds to Pakistani fourth graders regarding space travel
Former MD PIA Ejaz Haroon arrested in Karachi: sources

Former MD PIA Ejaz Haroon arrested in Karachi: sources

Latest

view all