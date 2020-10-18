Govt announces date of commencement of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Picture of a moon at sunset. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The month of Rabi-ul-Awwal will begin from October 19, said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday.



According to a notification from the religious ministry, the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1442 AH has not been sighted yet.



"In pursuance of the decision taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at its meeting held in Karachi on Saturday, moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1442 AH has not been sighted. Therefore the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal will commence from October 19," read a notification from the ministry.

Hence, in that scenario, the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal will be observed on October 30 (Wednesday).