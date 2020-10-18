Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Massive fire breaks out in plaza at Lahore's Gulberg, spreads to 4th floor

By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

LAHORE: A fire erupted inside a plaza located at the city's Gulberg main boulevard area on Sunday morning due to an electrical short circuit, spreading to the fourth floor of the building where people are stranded.

According to details from rescue officials, the fire broke out in a shop on the second floor of the plaza — Hafeez Centre, where laptops, mobile phones and other electronic items are sold — and spread to the fourth floor. The fire brigade was called soon after the fire broke out around 6:00 am in the morning.

                                                    

                                                IN A NUTSHELL

  • Fire breaks out at 2nd floor of the Hafeez Centre shopping mall
  • No loss of life reported yet, laptops, mobile phones worth millions destroyed
  • Fire erupted due to short circuit, early reports indicate
  • Flames have spread to the building's 4th floor, backside
  • Fire engulfs 30-40 shops
  • Eight fire tenders have run out of water



Smoke rises from the Hafeez Centre building in Lahore's Gulberg Main Boulevard where the fire has spread to the 4th floor of the building. Photo: Geo News screengrab

So far, no loss of life has been reported but it is being said that electronic items worth millions have been destroyed by the flames.

According to a rescue official, the fire has engulfed 30-40 shops in total and has spread to the shopping centre's backside as well. "The intensity of the fire has increased due to [the burning of] laptops and mobile phones," he said.

Smoke and flames rise from the Hafeez Centre shopping plaza in Lahore that caught fire today. Photo: Geo News screengrab

The Gulberg Main Boulevard Road has been closed for traffic due to relief activities being carried out in the area.

Despite the blazing inferno, some shopkeepers attempted to pull out their merchandise from the shops. Others wept as they saw the electronic items being reduced to ash in front of their own eyes.

Twelve fire brigades and 60 rescue officials are carrying our relief activities in the area. Reports from the ground state that eight fire brigades have run out of water.

Authorities have called for more fire brigades at the spot due to the intensity of the fire.

People on the fourth floor of the plaza are trapped and efforts are underway to evacuate them, officials added.

More From Pakistan:

Influential Lahore man arrested for harassing Karachi female cop

Influential Lahore man arrested for harassing Karachi female cop
Govt announces date of commencement of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Govt announces date of commencement of Rabi-ul-Awwal
Coronavirus reinfection cases occurring in Sindh, warns Dr Azra Pechuho

Coronavirus reinfection cases occurring in Sindh, warns Dr Azra Pechuho
PDM Karachi jalsa: Opposition gears up to take on government in second power show

PDM Karachi jalsa: Opposition gears up to take on government in second power show
‘Impressive victory’: PM Imran Khan congratulates New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern

‘Impressive victory’: PM Imran Khan congratulates New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern
Maryam Nawaz to address PDM rally today

Maryam Nawaz to address PDM rally today
FO rejects 'baseless' Armenian propaganda, says Pakistani forces not fighting alongside Azerbaijan

FO rejects 'baseless' Armenian propaganda, says Pakistani forces not fighting alongside Azerbaijan
Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Oct 30

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Oct 30
Pak Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Turbat

Pak Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Turbat
TikTok ‘disappointed’ as ban continues in Pakistan

TikTok ‘disappointed’ as ban continues in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan turns his guns on Nawaz Sharif in speech at Tiger Force convention

PM Imran Khan turns his guns on Nawaz Sharif in speech at Tiger Force convention
Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office

Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office

Latest

view all