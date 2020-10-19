Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Aaliya, wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears before court, recounts abuse allegations

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Aaliya recounted all the wrongs that happened to her during the time she lived with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has recorded her statement against him and his family.

Appearing before a magistrate court, Aaliya recounted all the wrongs that happened to her during the time she lived with the actor and repeated all the claims she had made earlier, including Nawazuddin’s brother molesting a family member in 2012.

Circle Office Girija Shankar Tripathi was reported saying that she appeared before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court and recorded her statement under section 164 of CrPC.

She had lodged a complaint against her husband as well as four other family members.

It was further revealed by a Press Trust of India report that a counter-allegation was placed on Aaliya by Nawazuddin’s brother Saifuddin who claims she has been blackmailing her husband in an attempt to extort money from him.

