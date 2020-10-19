Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz ‘overwhelmed’ by love in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Maryam Nawaz waves hand to the crowd as it chants slogans in support of PML-N. Photo: Twitter/File

KARACHI: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday she was overwhelmed by the love and warm welcome she received upon her arrival in Karachi.

According to a news report published by The News on Monday, dozens of camps were set up on Shahra-e-Faisal to welcome Maryam Nawaz who arrived in the city to address a PDM rally. As a goodwill gesture, the PML-N vice president was welcomed by the PPP by displaying large panaflex banners with her picture as well as her father’s along the route of her rally.

After leaving the airport, Maryam visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to offer Fateha. She was accompanied by former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair, Capt Safdar, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Read more: Capt (retd) Safdar arrested from hotel in Karachi: Maryam Nawaz

While leaving the mausoleum, Maryam told the media that she was overwhelmed by the love she received in Karachi and said: “Quaid-e-Azam had said that governments should come and go through votes.”

For the PML-N’s Sindh chapter, Maryam’s visit to Karachi and her participation in the PDM rally gave hope of strengthening the party in the metropolis and winning a significant number of seats in the upcoming local government elections.

Considered as a launchpad for national politics from here after Punjab – it was Maryam’s first political appearance in Karachi

After the October 1999 coup, when Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf took over the reins of the country and imprisoned both the Sharif brothers — Maryam’s father Nawaz Sharif and uncle Shehbaz Sharif — at the Landhi prison, Maryam and her mother Kulsoom Nawaz regularly visited Karachi to meet both of them.

