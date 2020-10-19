Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Oct 19 2020
Nora Fatehi's 'Naach Meri Rani' takes the internet by storm: WATCH

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Nora Fatehi’s ‘Naach Meri Rani’ takes the internet by storm: WATCH

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa much-awaited song Naach Meri Rani teaser has won the hearts of the fans after it was released on Sunday.

In the peppy track, fans can see Nora Fatehi’s never seen before look.

Nora turned to Instagram and shared the teaser of the song and said that the track will be released on Tuesday.

This is the very first time the Dilbar girl and Randhawa are collaborating together on screen.

The Naach Meri Rani will be out on October 20.

