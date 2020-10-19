DDLJ turns 25: Statues of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol to be displayed in London

Monday Oct 19, 2020
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are getting honoured upon the 25th anniversary of their film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
The classic film remains a hit amongst Bollywood buffs even over two decades after its first release, and now fans will be able to spot their favourite on-screen pair in London as their bronze statues will soon be up.
The news was broken by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who wrote on Twitter: “UPDATE... Bronze statue of #SRK and #Kajol to be unveiled at #London’s #LeicesterSquare to mark 25th anniversary of #DDLJ... Will be unveiled in Spring 2021... The first ever #Bollywood movie statue erected in #UK... #DDLJ is directed by #AdityaChopra (sic).”
One of the scenes from the film was at London’s Leicester Square where the statues will be placed.