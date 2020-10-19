Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Lahore Hafeez Centre fire: Flames extinguished after several hours, billions lost

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Hafeez Centre building on flames. Photo: Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames inside the Hafeez Centre electronic market on Monday, several hours after the inferno destroyed merchandise worth millions.

Read more: In pictures: Hafeez Centre in Lahore erupts into flames

Rescue officials said that the cooling process was underway after flames at the plaza were doused. Shopkeepers — who helplessly wept at the sight of electronics worth millions being destroyed in the fire — protested when Punjab government ministers arrived on the scene.

The Lahore commissioner had constituted a 14-member committee to investigate the incident. The fire had erupted inside the second floor of the building early morning on Sunday at what is arguably the biggest electronics market in the city.

Rescue officials said that they were informed at 6:11 am and the fire spread when they arrived at the plaza to douse the flames. According to DG Rescue Rizwan Naseer, the fire was overcome at about 8:00 pm and 25 people were rescued from the building.

Batteries of electronic items exploded in the fire, which caused it to spread, said Naseer. He added that 30% of the building was affected by the fire.

Shopkeepers lament losses in billions from Hafeez Centre fire

Traders of Hafeez Centre estimated almost Rs 2.5 billion to Rs 3 billion worth of equipment had been lost in the fire. As many as 250 to 300 shops in the plaza had been gutted by the flames.

President of Ajnuman-e-Tajiran Hafeez Centerm Malik Kaleem talking to The News, said that almost 100 shops suffered around Rs 20 to Rs 25 million inventory losses each while 150 to 200 suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 to Rs 3 million loss each.

“There are big and small shopkeepers on each floor where the fire incident occurred. Out of which almost 100 shopkeepers had large businesses and 150 to 200 were operating small businesses with small shops”, he said. He said that further, details of the loss will be disclosed when each shopkeeper will calculate and submit claims.

When the fire had erupted on Sunday, several shopkeepers attempted to save their costly electronic items by carrying them away from the plaza.

The shopkeepers could be seen as the firefighters battled the flames, scrambling to pick up large cardboard items — packed with electronic items — and carrying them out from the ground floor of the plaza.

Fear and panic spread among traders of the fire spreading to the ground floor of the building as well.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan fears second coronavirus wave in major Pakistan cities

PM Imran Khan fears second coronavirus wave in major Pakistan cities
'Shocked' Bilawal condemns Captain Safdar’s arrest, tells Maryam Sindh govt was not informed

'Shocked' Bilawal condemns Captain Safdar’s arrest, tells Maryam Sindh govt was not informed
'We are not kids, did not think even for a second PPP was behind Captain Safdar's arrest'

'We are not kids, did not think even for a second PPP was behind Captain Safdar's arrest'
Captain Safdar arrest: Sindh government reveals details

Captain Safdar arrest: Sindh government reveals details
TikTok says it is 'very pleased' that ban has been overturned, services restored in Pakistan

TikTok says it is 'very pleased' that ban has been overturned, services restored in Pakistan
Journalists call for protest on Oct 22 against 'worsening situation' of media industry

Journalists call for protest on Oct 22 against 'worsening situation' of media industry
Maryam Nawaz not arrested: PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry

Maryam Nawaz not arrested: PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry
Sindh Police tweets Captain Safdar's arrest 'according to the law' after deleting it

Sindh Police tweets Captain Safdar's arrest 'according to the law' after deleting it
Lady health care workers continue to protest for sixth-day straight

Lady health care workers continue to protest for sixth-day straight
'Money Heist Pakistan'?: Why Pakistani Twitter is cracking jokes about an upcoming movie

'Money Heist Pakistan'?: Why Pakistani Twitter is cracking jokes about an upcoming movie
Registration for MDCAT to start from next week: PMC

Registration for MDCAT to start from next week: PMC
Sindh Police was pressurised to arrest Captain Safdar, claims Maryam Nawaz’s spokesperson

Sindh Police was pressurised to arrest Captain Safdar, claims Maryam Nawaz’s spokesperson

Latest

view all