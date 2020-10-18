Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 18 2020
In pictures: Hafeez Centre in Lahore erupts into flames

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

The Hafeez Centre in Lahore engulfed in flames. Photo: Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: Social media was horrified as flames engulfed the Hafeez Centre electronics market located in the city's Gulberg Main Boulevard area on Sunday.

Read more: Hafeez Centre Lahore fire intensifies, fourth floor engulfed in flames

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is reportedly in constant contact with the Commissioner Lahore Division and rescue officials to ascertain the situation.

According to details from rescue officials, the fire broke out in a shop on the second floor of the plaza — Hafeez Centre, where laptops, mobile phones and other electronic items are sold — and spread to the fourth floor. The fire brigade was called soon after the fire broke out around 6:00 am in the morning.

Here is how social media reacted to the fire:

Firefighters and rescue officials are struggling to douse the flames even more than six hours after it began to spread.

