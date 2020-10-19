Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 19 2020
PMC releases sample paper for MDCAT 2020

Monday Oct 19, 2020

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday released the sample paper for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020. 

MDCAT 2020 sample paper at a glance:

Number of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs): 200

— Time Allowed: 2 Hours 30 Minutes

— Each MCQ shall carry 1 (One) mark with No Negative Marking.

— Each MCQ has 4 (Four) options. Select the most appropriate (one best) option.

— Fill the correct bubble on the answer sheet, corresponding to the question paper code.

— Answering more than one option will not be considered for marking.

— Avoid cutting, overwriting, and erasing.

— Fill the answer sheet with black / blue ball point only.

The MDCAT 2020 will be held on November 15, 2020, and will be administered by NUMS, the National University of Medical Sciences.

PM's special assistant Sania Nishtar tests positive for coronavirus

'Black magic': Faisalabad man defrauded of Rs2.5mn as he tried to win back estranged wife

Pak Army chief meets top UK general to discuss defence cooperation, bilateral matters

Karachi woman shot dead for resisting robbery

MDCAT 2020: PMC announces syllabus for medical test

PM Imran Khan fears second coronavirus wave in major Pakistan cities

Lahore Hafeez Centre fire: Flames extinguished after several hours, billions lost

'Shocked' Bilawal condemns Captain Safdar’s arrest, tells Maryam Sindh govt was not informed

'We are not kids, did not think even for a second PPP was behind Captain Safdar's arrest'

Captain Safdar arrest: Sindh government reveals details

TikTok says it is 'very pleased' that ban has been overturned, services restored in Pakistan

Journalists call for protest on Oct 22 against 'worsening situation' of media industry

