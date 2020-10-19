PMC releases sample paper for MDCAT 2020

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday released the sample paper for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.

MDCAT 2020 sample paper at a glance:

Number of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs): 200

— Time Allowed: 2 Hours 30 Minutes

— Each MCQ shall carry 1 (One) mark with No Negative Marking.

— Each MCQ has 4 (Four) options. Select the most appropriate (one best) option.

— Fill the correct bubble on the answer sheet, corresponding to the question paper code.

— Answering more than one option will not be considered for marking.

— Avoid cutting, overwriting, and erasing.

— Fill the answer sheet with black / blue ball point only.

The MDCAT 2020 will be held on November 15, 2020, and will be administered by NUMS, the National University of Medical Sciences.

