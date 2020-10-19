PMC releases sample paper for MDCAT 2020

Monday Oct 19, 2020
The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday released the sample paper for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.
MDCAT 2020 sample paper at a glance:
Number of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs): 200
— Time Allowed: 2 Hours 30 Minutes
— Each MCQ shall carry 1 (One) mark with No Negative Marking.
— Each MCQ has 4 (Four) options. Select the most appropriate (one best) option.
— Fill the correct bubble on the answer sheet, corresponding to the question paper code.
— Answering more than one option will not be considered for marking.
— Avoid cutting, overwriting, and erasing.
— Fill the answer sheet with black / blue ball point only.
The MDCAT 2020 will be held on November 15, 2020, and will be administered by NUMS, the National University of Medical Sciences.
