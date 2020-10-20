FIR registered against PDM Gujranwala jalsa management over violation of coronavirus SOPs: sources

Activists of the newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, gather during the first public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. — AFP/Files

A First Information Report (FIR) was launched against the management of Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Gujranwala public gathering, sources informed Geo News on Monday.

The FIR, registered in Civil Line police station, nominated PML-N leaders Khurram Dastagir, Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir, Salman Khalid Butt, and more than 100 unidentified people, sources said.

According to sources, the FIR was lodged for violating coronavirus SOPs and blocking the roads.

On Friday, the PDM held its first anti-government public rally in Gujranwala's Jinnah Stadium, with an approximate turnout of 50,000-60,000.



PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were present at the venue, while people intermittently chanted slogans "prime minister Nawaz Sharif" and "go, Niazi, go!"

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also addressed the PDM power show via video link from London.

It is pertinent to mention that a day earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill had said that the government would take action against the management of the Gujranwala rally.