Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh joins forces with Rohit Shetty once more for ‘Cirkus’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Ranveer Singh will be jumping on-board the Simmba director’s next project, titled Cirkus

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh and famed director Rohit Shetty are joining forces once again for a new thriller.

The actor will be jumping on-board the Simmba director’s next project, titled Cirkus, making it his third collaboration with Shetty.

The film will also be bringing on board Jaqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Mukesh Tiwari and many more stars.

The film is all set to go on floors from next month and will be getting shot in a number of locations in India, including Mumbai, Goa and Ooty.

It will be ready for release by the end of 2021.

More From Bollywood:

Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years in Bollywood with a heartfelt note

Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years in Bollywood with a heartfelt note
DDLJ turns 25: Statues of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol to be displayed in London

DDLJ turns 25: Statues of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol to be displayed in London
Nora Fatehi’s ‘Naach Meri Rani’ takes the internet by storm: WATCH

Nora Fatehi’s ‘Naach Meri Rani’ takes the internet by storm: WATCH
Pregnant Anushka Sharma flaunts her growing baby bump in latest stunning photo

Pregnant Anushka Sharma flaunts her growing baby bump in latest stunning photo
Anupam Kher reacts to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production snubbing him on Twitter

Anupam Kher reacts to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production snubbing him on Twitter
Deepika Padukone heads back to sets after getting tangled in Bollywood’s drug fiasco

Deepika Padukone heads back to sets after getting tangled in Bollywood’s drug fiasco

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain reportedly gearing up to exchange vows

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain reportedly gearing up to exchange vows
Aaliya, wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears before court, recounts abuse allegations

Aaliya, wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears before court, recounts abuse allegations

Ayushmann Khurrana aims to ‘widen the gaze’ towards taboo issues through his roles

Ayushmann Khurrana aims to ‘widen the gaze’ towards taboo issues through his roles
Indian singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for coronavirus

Indian singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for coronavirus

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to make Bollywood debut

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to make Bollywood debut

Anushka Sharma glows with her baby bump in latest viral photo

Anushka Sharma glows with her baby bump in latest viral photo

Latest

view all