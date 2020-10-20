Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years in Bollywood with a heartfelt note

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Varun Dhawan penned a heartfelt note for his fans and expressed his gratitude 

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has swiftly made his way to the top of the industry within a short span of time.

And celebrating his eight years in Bollywood, the Student of the Year actor penned a heartfelt note for his fans and expressed his gratitude to them for all that they did for him.

“It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love,” he wrote on Twitter.

“When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that’s the most important thing. Be safe love Varun,” he added.


