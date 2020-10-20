Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
Kajol on how she’d respond to her daughter eloping with Shah Rukh Khan’s son

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Fans have wondered how Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would respond to their children being together

One of the most sought-after on-screen pairing in B-Town is without a doubt of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan since the past several decades.

And while the two may not be together in real life, some fans have wondered how the two stars would respond to their children being romantically involved.

Kajol was asked during an appearance on Koffee with Karan back in 2007, about how she would react if she were to find out her daughter Nysa has eloped with SRK’s son, Aryan.

“10 years from now, if Aryan Khan eloped with Nysa, you would…”

“I would say, ‘Dilwale Dulhe Le Jayenge’,” said Kajol leaving everyone in fits while a blank-faced Shah Rukh said: “Mereko joke samajh nahi aaya (I did not get the joke). I’m too scared about if she gets related to me… (pretending to stutter) I can’t think!”

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge recently completed 25 years since its release. 

