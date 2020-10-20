Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor gushes over husband Saif Ali Khan: ‘There will never be another Saif’

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Kareena Kapoor lauded Saif Ali Khan for the decisions he has made in his long-standing career

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is heaping praises on her husband Saif Ali Khan and his unmatched talent that makes him standout within the industry.

The Jab We Met actor lauded her husband for the decisions he has made in his long-standing career during an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

“Saif is a brave actor. There will be hundreds of superstars but never another Saif. He thinks differently, his choices are different,” she said.

“After 25 years of working in commercial films, Saif has turned it around with Sacred Games. It started the trend and put India on a global platform. I have not got anything like that and I would not be interested now,” she added.

The couple who recently marked their eighth wedding anniversary, are parents to three-year-old son Taimur and their second child is currently on the way.

