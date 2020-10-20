Melania Trump set to make public appearance after several months

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump. — Reuters/Files

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump will accompany US President Donald Trump on Tuesday at a rally in Pennsylvania, making it her first in-person public appearance in months besides August's Republican National Convention speech, CNN reported, citing a White House official.



According to the publication, the FLOTUS last joined Trump last June at the official reelection kick-off rally in Florida.

"The first lady is not expected to give solo remarks at Tuesday's Pennsylvania event nor does she have any upcoming appearances or travel related to the campaign on her calendar for the foreseeable future," said the publication.

Trump's schedule has been affected due to the travel restrictions imposed in light of the coronavirus. However, except for Melania, the US president's family have resumed their US election 2020 campaign trail.

It is pertinent to note here that Trump and Melania had tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, sending his reelection campaign into doldrums due to his illness and inability to address the rallies before the crucial November 3 vote.

However, nearly two weeks after contracting coronavirus, Trump had tested negative and kick-started his election campaign soon after.