Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus, say doctors

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus on "consecutive days," White House physician Sean Conley said Monday.

The development came as Trump is all geared up to hold a campaign rally Monday evening in Florida.

"In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," said Conley in a statement.

According to the statement, the president "is not infectious to others."

Trump returns to the campaign trail on Monday night with a rally in Sanford, Florida, his first since he disclosed on Oct. 2 that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Critics fault Trump for failing to encourage supporters at campaign events, and even White House staff, to wear protective masks and abide by social-distancing guidelines.

At least 11 close Trump aides have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On October 2, US President Donald Trump had announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus and are going into quarantine "immediately".