Take a peek inside Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's eccentric home

Pakistan star Iqra Aziz. — Instagram

Pakistan celebrities Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain on Tuesday allowed the world to take a peek into their uniquely decorated home, featuring a huge portrait of John Elia hanging on a red brick wall.



An image, shared by Hussain on Instagram, shows Iqra having French Toast for breakfast, which he said she was still munching on after he had already had his makai ki roti, tea, and juice and taken their dog Mogambo for a walk.



The image shows artful cushions in the forefront of a red brick wall, a couple of mounted animal busts, a few hand-drawn sketches, a touch of green with some plants, a Buddha statue and even a clapper board on a side table.



And of course, precious little Mogambo visible at the bottom.

Responding to Yasir’s post, Iqra said that she was admiring the wonderful and tasteful room set by her husband.



Iqra Aziz responds to Yasir Hussain's post on Instagram. — Instagram



