Pregnant Kareena Kapoor flaunts her no makeup look to leave fans spellbound

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who is very ‘excited’ to return home, mesmerised her fans with a dazzling no makeup selfie, leaving thousands of her crazy fans spellbound with her natural look.



The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture where she is seen pouting, sending the fans into a frenzy.

Kareena looked gorgeous in no makeup selfie and captioned the endearing post, “Just pouting away... excited to go home” followed by two heart emoticons.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Fans also flooded the comment section with praises and dropped heart emojis.



Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, was in Delhi with hubby and son Taimur.

She was in Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.