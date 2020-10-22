We are here to win, says Zimbabwe all-rounder Chigumbura

Zimbabwe all-rounder Elton Chigumbura admitted that Pakistan have been strong opponents on home ground. Photo: Geo.tv/File

RAWALPINDI: Zimbabwe all-rounder Elton Chigumbura on Wednesday said that the players are here to win rather than just to compete against Pakistan, The News reported on Thursday.

“Admitted, Pakistan have always been strong opponents at home but we plan to take the battle to the hosts. We know we have an opportunity to give our best and win against Pakistan’s flaws, the former Zimbabwe captain said during an interview via video link.

“Remember, we have beaten Pakistan in the past. I hope we can do it again,” he added.

'Underdogs'

Hoping that the batting pitches in Pakistan would back their aim of to getting off to a solid start in an effort to directly qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India, the cricketer said: “This series is very important for us from a different perspective. We lost a good opportunity to qualify for the last World Cup. We are in no mood to take chances for the next World Cup. We want to directly qualify for it.”

“We will start the series as underdogs but we feel we can win it if we play to the best of our abilities. We will take one game at a time. Every game is important for us and Zimbabwe cricket from here to the 2023 World Cup.”

'Lalchand Rajput's absence will make no difference'

In a bid to play down head coach Lalchand Rajput’s absence from the squad who opted out at the last moment due to the Indian government’s interference, Chigumbura said: “I think that will make no difference. We can still take his guidance online. He has already told us what to do and what not to do. We will follow his guideline.”

Comparing Pakistan’s current situation with what he saw during his last visit in 2015, he said: “Everyone was scared at that time. The situation is totally different now. We are feeling at ease. The atmosphere for cricket is brilliant here and so is the weather, which is more or less the same as in Zimbabwe.”

'Best form'

Commenting about his personal form, Chigumbura said he was at his best when he captained Zimbabwe in Pakistan five years ago. “I scored a century and then repeated that feat against India. Injuries then struck me and I missed action for almost a year. When I returned to competitive cricket, I again suffered an injury that required surgery.

“Now I am keenly looking forward to this series to get back into the groove. I have fully recovered from all injuries. I am happy to be back in the squad and want to enjoy every moment,” he said.

The former captain further said that the most important aspect of their preparation for the tour was "acclimatising to conditions".

“We have had no cricket for the last seven months. Though we have trained, we want to get into our groove well before the start of the series,” Chigumbura added.