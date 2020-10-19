Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe series to be announced today at 1:15pm

Head coach Misbahul-Haq speaks to media in Lahore. Photo Courtesy: Geo Super/File

Pakistan Head Coach and outgoing Chief Selector Misbahul Haq will announce the squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe series today.



Haq will hold a press conference at 1:15pm to announce the players for the series against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe will arrive later this month for three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches on October 30, November 1 and 3, which will be followed by three T20Is on November 7, 8, and 10.

'No need for major changes for Zimbabwe series'

Misbah had earlier indicated that there may not be wholesale changes in the Pakistani team for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe, saying that the team is already composed of young players.

During a press briefing in Lahore, the former captain had said that the national team is already pretty young and might only need minor tweaking instead of mass scale changes.

“The Pakistan team is already composed of young players,” he said. “It had lost two senior players right after the World Cup.

“[In fact], we might change a thing or two to make the team even stronger.”

Explaining that the Zimbabwe home series is actually important, Misbah had said: “We should keep in mind that the points earned from the ODI series would count towards the World Cup qualification.”

He had also underscored that finding new combinations and creating able back-ups were among his priorities while structuring the team.