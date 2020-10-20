India plays politics, stops Zimbabwe coach from Pakistan tour

ISLAMABAD: The Narendra Modi government once again played dirty politics and stopped Zimbabwe head coach, an Indian national, from travelling to Pakistan to play two limited-overs series, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), the Embassy of India in Harare wrote a letter to authorities in Zimbabwe asking that Lalchand Rajput be exempted from visiting Pakistan in accordance with the travel guidelines stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens.

Read more: Zimbabwe team arrives in Pakistan



Pakistan Embassy, however, has issued visa to Rajput along with other officials and players of the squad.

When the Zimbabwe cricket team landed in Islamabad earlier on Tuesday morning he was not among the players and officials arrived in the country.

In absence of Rajput, Zimbabwe bowling coach Douglas Hondo will take charge of the team for the three one-day international matches and as many Twenty20 international games against Pakistan.