Pakistani players tested negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday that all national team players have tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the Zimbabwe series beginning from October 30.

The tests of all Pakistan men’s national team’s players and support staff were conducted on Wednesday upon the squad’s arrival at the hotel, read the PCB statement.

Following the negative test results, the team players and the support staff assembled in Lahore were integrated into a bio-secure bubble in a local hotel today.

The squad will now start preparations for the three-match ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium with a training and practice session.

The ODI series will be played in Rawalpindi with the first match taking place on October 30. The squad will travel to the city from Lahore on 26 October.

Pakistan team is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe in October-November, after which the Green Shirts will travel to New Zealand where they will play two Tests and three Twenty20 matches.

